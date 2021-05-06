EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.98. 4,697,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.04 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

