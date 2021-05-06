EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.54-7.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of +29% to $3.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.540-7.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.38. 493,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,416. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $203.32 and a 12-month high of $462.83.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.36.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

