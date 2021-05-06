EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $853-861 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.17 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.540-7.760 EPS.

NYSE EPAM traded down $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $458.38. The company had a trading volume of 493,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,416. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.07 and its 200 day moving average is $365.89. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $203.32 and a 52-week high of $462.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.36.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

