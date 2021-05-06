Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in April

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

