Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPZM stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,342. The company has a market cap of $694.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Get Epizyme alerts:

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.