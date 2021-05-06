EQT (NYSE:EQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,120,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

