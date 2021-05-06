Equal (EQL) Trading Up 48% This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $198,517.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00084662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.00791464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00102042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.03 or 0.08891760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

