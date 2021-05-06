Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

NYSE EFX traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.17. 17,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,662. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $241.09.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.