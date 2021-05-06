Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to $18.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 115.12% from the stock’s current price.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Shares of EQX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 109,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,514. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.14. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

