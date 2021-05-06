Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.04.

EQX traded up C$0.36 on Thursday, hitting C$10.35. 959,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,711. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.76 and a twelve month high of C$17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.54.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

