Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to $155.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $149.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQGPF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQGPF stock remained flat at $$107.80 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.