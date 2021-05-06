Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Colabor Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Colabor Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Shares of GCL stock opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. Colabor Group has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$107.05 million and a P/E ratio of -12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$133.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.60 million.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

