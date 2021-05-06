Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ducommun Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

DCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

NYSE DCO opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $680.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

