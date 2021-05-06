Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Root, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Root in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64. Root has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $7,087,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,624,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth $12,213,000.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

