Era Swap (ES) Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Era Swap has a total market cap of $153,034.75 and $231,261.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00083044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00787211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.29 or 0.08803139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00045952 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

