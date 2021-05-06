Ethereum Gold (ETG) One Day Volume Tops $858.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 175.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $863,732.22 and $858.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00083254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00065488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.55 or 0.00805895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00101749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.99 or 0.09018753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

