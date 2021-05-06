Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $13.99 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00007580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,239,197 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

