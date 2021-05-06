EtherGem 1-Day Volume Tops $3,685.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $733,290.58 and $3,685.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00084662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.00791464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00102042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.03 or 0.08891760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00047083 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

