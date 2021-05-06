ETHPlus Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (ETHP)

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One ETHPlus coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHPlus has a market cap of $11,574.25 and $707.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ETHPlus has traded down 60.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00082718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.19 or 0.00805022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00102880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,017.31 or 0.08971930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About ETHPlus

ETHP is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net . ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

