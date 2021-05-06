Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. On average, analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $200.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,982,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,874,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

