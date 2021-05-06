Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

Everi stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. 2,417,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,321. Everi has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 3.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRI. Macquarie boosted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

