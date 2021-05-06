Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $201.97 million and $6.30 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00272827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.13 or 0.01164350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.99 or 0.00777854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,007.40 or 1.00152207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,836,824 coins and its circulating supply is 9,851,445,764 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.