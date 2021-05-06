Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.20 million.

Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 190,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $71,709.15. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.