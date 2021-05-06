EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.85 million.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $41.76. 5,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,016. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

