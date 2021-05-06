Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 238,575 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.17.

In related news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $41,286.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $148,248.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,467.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,551 shares of company stock valued at $237,752. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

