Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,389. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.70.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

