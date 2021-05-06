Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.33. Exeo Entertainment shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

About Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO)

Exeo Entertainment, Inc designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. It develops Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; and Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones. Exeo Entertainment, Inc has license agreements with Psyko Audio Labs Canada to manufacture and distribute the Carbon and Krypton line of patented headphones; and Digital Extreme Technologies, Inc to design and develop the Extreme Gamer, as well as the Black Widow keyboard.

