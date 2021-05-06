ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.60.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $97.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.38.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

