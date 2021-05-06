EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EZPW stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 1,345,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,840. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

