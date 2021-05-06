Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

FRFHF opened at $470.46 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $223.52 and a 1-year high of $473.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $444.75 and a 200-day moving average of $377.17.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

