Falcon Project Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $71,923.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00271488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.78 or 0.01216623 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.00795605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,426.81 or 1.00251317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

