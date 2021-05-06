Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.44-0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $380-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.56 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.440–0.350 EPS.

FSLY opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Fastly has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.69.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,873 shares of company stock worth $26,495,940. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

