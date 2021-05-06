Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $58.06, but opened at $47.61. Fastly shares last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 501,310 shares traded.

Specifically, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $741,700.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 270,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,522,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,405 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Fastly by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

