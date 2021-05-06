Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.19-0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $84-87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.72 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.440–0.350 EPS.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -90.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.25.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.69.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $741,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 270,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,522,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,873 shares of company stock worth $26,495,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.