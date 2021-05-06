Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 566,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.4 days.

Shares of FURCF stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.