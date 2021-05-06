Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Federal Signal traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 2040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

About Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

