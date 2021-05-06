FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.12.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,573,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $54,181,000 after buying an additional 66,512 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $306.53 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.