FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Announces Earnings Results

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

Shares of FNHC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 276,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $72.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

FNHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

