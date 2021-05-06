Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.350-6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.65 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.65 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.35-6.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.04.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

