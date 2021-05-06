Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.520-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37 billion-$3.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.550 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,521. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.04.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

