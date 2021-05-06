Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Short Interest Update

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FTRPF stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

