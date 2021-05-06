Finance of America Equity Capital (FOA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Finance of America Equity Capital to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Finance of America Equity Capital has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Get Finance of America Equity Capital alerts:

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Finance of America Equity Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC develops and operates an end-to-end loan lending and services platform. Its platform connects borrowers with investors. Its products include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.