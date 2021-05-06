FirmaChain Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One FirmaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. FirmaChain has a market cap of $28.48 million and approximately $483,520.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

