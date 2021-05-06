First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Raised to $20.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FCXXF traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

