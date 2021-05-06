First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.57

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.57 and last traded at C$31.41, with a volume of 1983293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.47.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.80 billion and a PE ratio of 712.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.88.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.