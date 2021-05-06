First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $187.77

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.77 and last traded at $185.80, with a volume of 2656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average of $152.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.