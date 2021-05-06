FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,483,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 6,216,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37,418.0 days.
FANDF stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. FirstRand has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.
About FirstRand
