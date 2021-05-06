Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 187.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 143,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.79. The company had a trading volume of 59,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,082. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

