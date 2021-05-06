Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $172,000.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FIVN traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.25. The company had a trading volume of 730,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,211. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

