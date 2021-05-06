Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.85. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 3,273 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

